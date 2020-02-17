Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Norbord (OSB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Norbord (NYSE: OSB) recently:

2/12/2020 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2020 – Norbord was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

2/6/2020 – Norbord had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Norbord had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Norbord was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – Norbord was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2020 – Norbord was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of OSB opened at $33.55 on Monday. Norbord Inc has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Norbord had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Norbord Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norbord during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Norbord by 37.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Norbord by 2,057.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Norbord during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Norbord during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

