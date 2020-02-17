Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives News Impact Rating of -1.40

Press coverage about Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has trended somewhat negative on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Roots earned a media sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RROTF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of RROTF stock remained flat at $$1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. 145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133. Roots has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

