Rupiah Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $577,716.00 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $94,700.00 and $577,716.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and DDEX. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00493431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $609.90 or 0.06308809 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00067619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028176 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005285 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 160,362,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,292,000,000 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

