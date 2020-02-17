SaluS Price Tops $8.53 on Top Exchanges (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. SaluS has a market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $45,822.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $8.53 or 0.00088470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, SaluS has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043692 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00069395 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001000 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,652.49 or 1.00066979 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000539 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

