Sanderson Farms (SAFM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM):

2/6/2020 – Sanderson Farms was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2020 – Sanderson Farms was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Sanderson Farms was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Sanderson Farms had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Buckingham Research. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/18/2020 – Sanderson Farms was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – Sanderson Farms was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2019 – Sanderson Farms was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/20/2019 – Sanderson Farms had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $138.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Sanderson Farms had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.55. 341,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,511. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.42. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.77 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Get Sanderson Farms Inc alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,042,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 49,321 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.