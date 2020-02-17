Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s 6th Largest Position

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.43% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $27,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 152,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 56,917 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,401,000 after purchasing an additional 56,210 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 340,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $43.37 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76.

