Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises about 3.7% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned 0.10% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 332,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after buying an additional 72,377 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 68,848 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,303,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 57,660 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.02.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMG stock opened at $121.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $125.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.