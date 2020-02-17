SelfSell (SSC) Trading 30.3% Lower Over Last Week

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $101,704.00 and $14,644.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SelfSell has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044401 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

