SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $95,685.00 and $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,676.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.02 or 0.02741369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.77 or 0.04176602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00753837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00846932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00098630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010164 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027738 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00654995 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.