Shift (SHIFT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $600.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Shift has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a market cap of $402,816.00 and approximately $600.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, IDAX and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,746,731 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

