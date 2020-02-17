SIBCoin (SIB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,572.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $645,336.00 and approximately $1,572.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Upbit, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,671.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.68 or 0.02736387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.37 or 0.04170337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00753019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00846029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00098612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010165 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027723 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00654924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,211,748 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, C-CEX, Cryptopia, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

