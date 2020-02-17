SolarCoin Price Tops $0.0132 on Major Exchanges (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $758,433.00 and approximately $499.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00753019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000385 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000746 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,927,471 coins and its circulating supply is 57,352,366 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

