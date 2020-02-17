Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Southside Bancshares has a payout ratio of 53.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Shares of SBSI opened at $36.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,778 shares in the company, valued at $593,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

