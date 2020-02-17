Sparkpoint (SRK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $56,867.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $87,787.00 and approximately $56,867.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkpoint token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.53 or 0.03160446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00239820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00043744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00153215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Sparkpoint Token Profile

Sparkpoint's total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,014,861,671 tokens. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem. Sparkpoint's official website is sparkpoint.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

