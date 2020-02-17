Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,248 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $32,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 850 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Starbucks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

SBUX stock opened at $89.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

