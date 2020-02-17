Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Raised by Investec Asset Management North America Inc.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.43.

Stryker stock opened at $221.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

