Swipe (SXP) Market Cap Hits $80.85 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $80.85 million and $21.15 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00013680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.86 or 0.02821934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00230731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00143700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

