TaaS Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.97 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and $543.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar. One TaaS token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00007581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Liqui, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.53 or 0.03160446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00239820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00043744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00153215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002758 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS’s launch date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

