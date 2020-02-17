Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Target worth $29,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Target by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Target by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $116.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.52. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

