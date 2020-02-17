Tezos Price Hits $2.91 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00030140 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $242.02 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002946 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.