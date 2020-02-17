THEKEY 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,261.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $24,261.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,700,972,902 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, LBank and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

