THORChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $761,774.00 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. THORChain has a market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $761,774.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,147,276 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

