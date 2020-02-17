Thore Cash (TCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $79,522.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $41,114.00 and approximately $79,522.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00756368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000388 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

