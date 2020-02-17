TRAXIA Market Capitalization Tops $117,828.00 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One TRAXIA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and Kucoin. Over the last week, TRAXIA has traded down 51.7% against the U.S. dollar. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $117,828.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.77 or 0.03159520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00238104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00153143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002746 BTC.

TRAXIA Token Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,320,714 tokens. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co.

TRAXIA Token Trading

TRAXIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

