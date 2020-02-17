TrueDeck (TDP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,365.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $183,501.00 and $21,365.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.77 or 0.03159520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00238104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00153143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002746 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

