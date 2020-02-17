Truegame Hits Market Capitalization of $603,566.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Truegame has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $603,566.00 and $67,837.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.77 or 0.03159520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00238104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00153143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

