TrumpCoin Price Up 50.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $154,989.00 and $433.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025754 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012024 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.71 or 0.02519665 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019408 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006216 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

