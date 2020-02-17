Ultra Hits Market Capitalization of $11.28 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Ultra has a market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $119,655.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,676.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.60 or 0.04009621 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002147 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00766213 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009034 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,129,185 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

