Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after buying an additional 1,780,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 454.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $89,883,000 after buying an additional 454,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP opened at $184.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.