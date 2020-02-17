United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $31,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.53.

UTX opened at $153.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.27. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $121.48 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

