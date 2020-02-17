UOS Network Price Tops $0.0020 (UOS)

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 67.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. One UOS Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. UOS Network has a market cap of $27,833.00 and approximately $42,384.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UOS Network has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UOS Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,638.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.12 or 0.04181699 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002251 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00784001 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 72.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005286 BTC.

UOS Network Profile

UOS Network (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,141,013 tokens. The official website for UOS Network is uos.network. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network.

Buying and Selling UOS Network

UOS Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UOS Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UOS Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UOS Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UOS Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.