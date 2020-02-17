Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 3.0% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $32,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $131.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.82 and a 200-day moving average of $121.21. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $131.89.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

