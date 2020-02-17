Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,281 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.95 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.