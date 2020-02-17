Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $171.70 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.