Veeco Instruments (VECO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO) in the last few weeks:

2/15/2020 – Veeco Instruments was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2020 – Veeco Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Veeco Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Veeco Instruments was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2020 – Veeco Instruments was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2020 – Veeco Instruments was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/11/2020 – Veeco Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Shares of VECO traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 972,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,066. The firm has a market cap of $884.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 133,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 9.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $2,243,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 127.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

