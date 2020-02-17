VeriCoin (VRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Poloniex and Bittrex. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $2,073.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043608 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00069269 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000999 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00088415 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,688.28 or 1.00199085 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000538 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,499,045 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

