Viberate Hits Market Cap of $4.72 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, Bittrex, Livecoin and HitBTC. Viberate has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.53 or 0.03160446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00239820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00043744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00153215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,159,794 tokens. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viberate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, OKEx, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

