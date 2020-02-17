VikkyToken Hits 1-Day Volume of $21,302.00 (VIKKY)

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, VikkyToken has traded up 67.9% against the US dollar. VikkyToken has a market cap of $9,464.00 and approximately $21,302.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VikkyToken token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VikkyToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.03157098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00239397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00153563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About VikkyToken

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. The official website for VikkyToken is ico.vikky.io. VikkyToken’s official message board is medium.com/@vikkyglobal. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal.

Buying and Selling VikkyToken

VikkyToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VikkyToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VikkyToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VikkyToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VikkyToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.