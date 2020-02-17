Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Investec Asset Management LTD’s 4th Largest Position

Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 808,021 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.7% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Investec Asset Management LTD owned 0.30% of Visa worth $1,103,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 243.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 706,744 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $210.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.01. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $143.18 and a 52-week high of $210.77. The firm has a market cap of $412.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.