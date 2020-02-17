Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Raised by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,441,700,000 after purchasing an additional 64,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $210.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $143.18 and a 52 week high of $210.77. The company has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

