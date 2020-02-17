Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $112,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Shares of V stock opened at $210.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $143.18 and a fifty-two week high of $210.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.01. The company has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

