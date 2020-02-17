VITE Achieves Market Cap of $6.55 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. VITE has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VITE has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VITE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, CoinEx and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.24 or 0.03135201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00154164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002729 BTC.

VITE Token Profile

VITE was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,636,732 tokens. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VITE

VITE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, CoinEx, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

