Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $56,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,295,234,000 after purchasing an additional 284,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,187,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $735,339,000 after purchasing an additional 139,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $117.89 on Monday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.60. The stock has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura cut their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.