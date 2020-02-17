Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Tops $26.65 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. Wanchain has a market cap of $26.65 million and $3.07 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, DragonEX, Huobi and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008658 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001603 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000479 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DragonEX, Binance, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

