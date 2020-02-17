Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boohoo Group (BOO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boohoo Group (LON: BOO) recently:

2/17/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/14/2020 – Boohoo Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.87). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Boohoo Group is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Boohoo Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 380 ($5.00) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 310 ($4.08).

2/5/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/17/2020 – Boohoo Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 380 ($5.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Boohoo Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($4.08). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Boohoo Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/14/2020 – Boohoo Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/7/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 375 ($4.93) price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Boohoo Group stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 323.60 ($4.26). 1,449,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,270,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 312.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 275.98. Boohoo Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 383 ($5.04).

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

