Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 947,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after buying an additional 36,614 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of WFC opened at $48.22 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $203.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

