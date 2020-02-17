WeTrust (TRST) Price Hits $0.0119 on Exchanges

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network and Liqui. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $240.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.77 or 0.03159520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00238104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00153143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002746 BTC.

WeTrust’s genesis date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, Liqui, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

