WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 27.1% Higher This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $229,742.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, FreiExchange, Cryptopia and EXX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021824 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Cryptopia, FreiExchange, EXX, ZB.COM and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

