XEL (XEL) Price Tops $0.0117 on Top Exchanges

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. XEL has a market cap of $1.07 million and $356.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded up 65.7% against the US dollar. One XEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012468 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000651 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official website is xel.org.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

