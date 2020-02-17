XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Hits $3.54 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. XYO has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $7,821.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, LATOKEN, BitMart and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00047520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00481032 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $595.77 or 0.06163083 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00065985 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027134 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005204 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, KuCoin, YoBit, LATOKEN, IDEX, BitMart, DEx.top and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

